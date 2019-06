Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox

Neck issues are a tricky thing. No one knows that better than Nolan Reimold, who now sports a titanium plate in his neck from offseason surgery. The star-crossed career of the Orioles outfielder took another bad turn last spring when he batted .313 with five homers and 10 RBIs in 16 games, only to be shut down after suffering a herniated disk in his neck. Can he finally stay healthy this season? Can the Orioles count on him to play some left field and DH? It took him forever to come back from Achilles tendon surgery in 2009, when he hit .279 with 15 homers and 45 RBIs before blowing out the tendon. Reimold wants the Orioles to believe they can depend on big production from him, but he has to prove his brittle rep is a thing of the past.