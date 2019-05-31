Five new faces the Orioles could call up after Sept. 1

The speedy outfielder hasn't been up with the Orioles yet, but has played in the majors before. He's the only player in the league to play in the last two World Series, with Detroit and Boston. The Red Sox used him solely as a pinch runner off the bench and Berry, who has 29 steals without being caught in the majors between the regular season and playoffs, could play that role for the Orioles. Berry, a career .268 hitter, could take over the David Lough role for the month of September.

Wright is one of two pitching prospects who has pitched himself into consideration recently, but with the other, left-hander Tim Berry, out since mid-August with a shoulder injury, we'll focus on Wright, who is healthy and shoving in Norfolk. Catcher Steve Clevenger, who caught him with the Tides, said he's really improved since the All-Star Break. In his last seven starts, Wright has struck out 33 with a 1.04 WHIP in seven starts (45 1/3 innings). In his most recent start on Aug. 21, Wright struck out 11 and carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning. Wright hasn't pitched since then, so he could be getting rest after the long no-hit bid. After a full season in Triple-A, Wright could benefit from a taste of the big leagues.

When MLB team rosters expand over the 25-man limit on Monday, the Orioles will likely bring up several players who have been up over the season -- relievers Ryan Webb, Evan Meek, and Preston Guilmet, plus utility man Steve Lombardozzi. But the team will also reach off the 40-man roster for some players, as manager Buck Showalter said recently. This week's Five for Friday gives you the skinny on five potential new faces who could be joining the Orioles to help down the stretch. None of the following players are on the 40-man, but with one spot on the 40 open and Manny Machado able to be put on the 60-day disabled list, these are some real possibilities to come up and make an impact.

By Jon Meoli, The Baltimore Sun