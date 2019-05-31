Five new faces the Orioles could call up after Sept. 1
When MLB team rosters expand over the 25-man limit on Monday, the Orioles will likely bring up several players who have been up over the season -- relievers Ryan Webb, Evan Meek, and Preston Guilmet, plus utility man Steve Lombardozzi. But the team will also reach off the 40-man roster for some players, as manager Buck Showalter said recently. This week's Five for Friday gives you the skinny on five potential new faces who could be joining the Orioles to help down the stretch. None of the following players are on the 40-man, but with one spot on the 40 open and Manny Machado able to be put on the 60-day disabled list, these are some real possibilities to come up and make an impact.