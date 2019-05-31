Five most memorable plays from Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII victory

Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

The 49ers kicked a field goal at the end of the first half to make it a two-score game, but after the halftime show, Jones appeared to blow the game wide open with a touchdown on the opening kickoff of the second half. Jones fielded the ball deep in the end zone and ran straight up the middle of the field. After cutting through traffic, he got key blocks from linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo and fullback Vonta Leach then cruised into the end zone for a 108-yard touchdown, the longest play in Super Bowl history.