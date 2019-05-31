Five impactful Ravens signed late in the offseason

Clark was brought in off the free agent wire on Aug. 11 last year, after Dennis Pitta went down with a hip injury. In Pitta's absence, Clark aimed to be the steady presence over the middle that Joe Flacco needed and filled in admirably. His playing time diminished once Pitta returned, but his 31-catch, 343-yard campaign was highlighted by his seven catches for 87 yards against the Broncos in Week 1.

The veteran linebacker signed on June 5 last year -- not terribly late in the offseason, but after the big-money free agent rush -- to fill the position of the departed Ray Lewis. All he did in his first season was lead the team with 123 total tackles while contributing five sacks and making three interceptions. He didn't get the fanfare his predecessor did, but Smith has become an integral veteran presence on the Ravens defense and is now set to be tasked with mentoring first-round pick C.J. Mosley at the position.

The Ravens are in something of a dead period between spring workouts and training camp, and NFL rosters appear to be settled after the main free agency period and the draft, but the Ravens have made some of the team's most important acquisitions in recent years after the free-agent rush died down and the bargains were available to be had. It's not unreasonable to see someone like Aaron Ross or Dominique Franks, signed after minicamp tryouts, make a big contribution this season. This weeks' Five for Friday features five key contributors the Ravens have acquired late in the offseason, and how they impacted the team while in Baltimore.

By Jon Meoli, The Baltimore Sun