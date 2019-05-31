Five impactful Ravens signed late in the offseason
The Ravens are in something of a dead period between spring workouts and training camp, and NFL rosters appear to be settled after the main free agency period and the draft, but the Ravens have made some of the team's most important acquisitions in recent years after the free-agent rush died down and the bargains were available to be had. It's not unreasonable to see someone like Aaron Ross or Dominique Franks, signed after minicamp tryouts, make a big contribution this season. This weeks' Five for Friday features five key contributors the Ravens have acquired late in the offseason, and how they impacted the team while in Baltimore.