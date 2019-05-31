Matt Vensel's five greatest running backs of all time

Campbell was a personal favorite of Aaron Wilson, who called Campbell the best power runner in NFL history. Campbell ran over and around defenders in his eight seasons in the league. He rushed for 9,407 career yards, including 1,934 for the Houston Oilers in 1980, when he was a first-team All-Pro and named the league's MVP by one publication. After a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints, Campbell retired, stating that his body was worn down after punishing defenders for years. He entered the Hall of Fame in 1991.

Peterson gets the nod over the likes of Emmitt Smith, Eric Dickerson, Gale Sayers, LaDainian Tomlinson and O.J. Simpson because he has already piled up impressive numbers while showing no signs of slowing down as he approaches his thirties. He topped 10,000 career yards last week and he has scored 86 rushing touchdowns. And last season, Peterson had one of the best seasons ever, rushing for 2,097 yards and coming up just shy of Dickerson's single-season mark -- less than a year removed from a major knee injury.

When the Ravens play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they won't just be playing the best running back in the NFL. They will be playing one of the best in league history. Adrian Peterson is only in his seventh season, but he already has a resume that stacks up against some of his Hall-of-Fame predecessors. Has he already ascended into the top five? In this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel -- with a little input from colleague Aaron Wilson -- ranks his picks for the five greatest backs in NFL history.