Five for Friday: Worst Super Bowl hangovers

In 1981, the first full season for Joe Montana (pictured in 2005) as a starter, the 49ers won their first Super Bowl. But then there was a strike, and the 49ers did not regroup the following season. The defense struggled, there was no running game and they had a negative turnover differential. They finished the season with a 3-6 record.

With Jim Plunkett (pictured in 2011) under center, the Raiders won the Super Bowl in 1980. But when the Raiders were 2-4 following three straight shutouts, Plunkett was replaced with 1980 first-round pick Marc Wilson. They played .500 ball the rest of the way and missed the playoffs with a 7-9 record, fourth in the AFC West.

On Wednesday, the Ravens visited the White House, and Friday night, they will get their Super Bowl rings -- an exciting celebratory week for the NFL champions. The party will then be over, though, and the Ravens must avoid a Super Bowl hangover in the coming months. The majority of Super Bowl champions (32 of 46) were able to make it back to the playoffs, and a handful of teams have repeated. But for some, the following season turned out to be a major headache. In this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel lists five of the worst Super Bowl hangovers.