Five for Friday: Top baseball players under age 24

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Puig is the talk of baseball after making his big-league debut last month. In his first full month in the majors, he had a .443 batting average, the highest by a player in his first 30 days in the big leagues since 1900, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Through 29 games, Puig is batting .430 with eight home runs, 19 RBIs and a 1.174 OPS that is better than Orioles slugger Chris Davis. Can the 22-year-old keep it up?