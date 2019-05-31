Five for Friday: Top baseball players under age 24
Baltimore has been blessed to be able to watch Manny Machado, who turns 21 on Saturday, since his arrival in the big leagues last year. The prodigious third baseman could make the All-Star Game, win a Gold Glove and set the all-time record for doubles, all in his first full season in the major leagues. Machado is not the only young player who has been doing special things in 2013. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel ranks the top five players in baseball under the age of 24. Agree or disagree with the order? Vote in our poll to share your thoughts on the best baseball player under age 24.
