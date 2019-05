Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

It’s hard to judge the defense when the offensive line can’t truly block them and they can’t tackle, but the hulking Williams foiled so many running plays against the first-team defense in the center of the line. He’s not Haloti Ngata — and as Terrell Suggs said earlier this week, no one can be — but as a space-eating defensive tackle who can collapse the pocket and stuff the running game, there might not be a better one than Williams in the NFL.