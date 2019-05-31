Five for Friday: Ravens' most lopsided losses under John Harbaugh

In a midseason matchup between two AFC powerhouses, the Ravens simply got housed in Houston. The Texans defense suffocated the Ravens offense -- a pick-six from Joe Flacco didn't help matters -- and the Ravens defense couldn't get off the field. However, this ugly loss turned out to be a turning point for the team.

This one is still fresh in your minds, so we don't need to rehash it any more. But I do need to add that Peyton Manning threw seven touchdown passes, which tied the NFL record for the most in one game.

Thursday night's beatdown in Denver wasn't the worst loss of John Harbaugh's tenure as Ravens coach, but it is certainly in the conversation. The Ravens allowed more points than they ever had in a game, Sam Koch had a punt blocked and quarterback Joe Flacco threw two interceptions. A tight game turned into a 22-point loss. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel lists his picks for the five most lopsided losses of the Harbaugh era. Peyton Manning is a recurring character.