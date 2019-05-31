Everyone was ready to bury the Steelers after they dug themselves into an 0-4 hole, but they have found new life after winning four of their past six games, including critical wins over the Jets, Buffalo Bills and Ravens. The Steelers arguably have the best quarterback of the AFC's bubble teams — though I'm sure many Ravens fans would take Joe Flacco over Ben Roethlisberger — which helps their cause immensely.

The Jets have talent, mostly on defense, but they have been one of the NFL's most inconsistent teams. Fun fact: They are the first team in NFL history to alternate wins and losses through the first 10 games of a season. The best thing going for the Jets, besides their formidable front seven, is that they have the inside track for that final playoff spot. And if the Ravens lose to them Sunday, they will fall 2.5 games back.

The Ravens have lost four of their past five games and are 11th in the AFC with a 4-6 record, but improbably, they still have a legitimate mathematical shot at squeaking into the playoffs. That's because in the mediocre AFC, they are one of nine teams with four or five wins. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel identifies the Ravens' five biggest challengers for the AFC's final wild-card spot. Their opponent Sunday, the 5-5 New York Jets, is one of them.