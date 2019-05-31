Ravens' five biggest challengers for the AFC's final wild-card spot
The Ravens have lost four of their past five games and are 11th in the AFC with a 4-6 record, but improbably, they still have a legitimate mathematical shot at squeaking into the playoffs. That's because in the mediocre AFC, they are one of nine teams with four or five wins. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel identifies the Ravens' five biggest challengers for the AFC's final wild-card spot. Their opponent Sunday, the 5-5 New York Jets, is one of them.