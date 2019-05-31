Five for Friday: Ravens face key depth-chart decisions at mandatory minicamp

Evan Habeeb / USA Today Sports
With all of the starters but Kelechi Osemele no-showing at OTAs, the reserves on the offensive line got plenty of work. Second-year man John Urschel had some time at center before giving way to Ryan Jensen (pictured), who is a guard/center by trade but was playing tackle this time last year. Jensen’s way onto the roster may be as the backup center behind starter Jeremy Zuttah, but knowledge that Urschel can do it might make him expendable. They will also need to find a way to keep fifth-round pick Robert Myers, so Urschel as the backup center could be more efficient. We’ll see who plays there this week, though.
Nick Wass / Associated Press
This will likely be decided by special teams, but there’s a lot of potential behind the presumed top three of Jimmy Smith, Lardarius Webb, and Kyle Arrington and probably not many spots for them to occupy. Second-year corners Tramain Jacobs and Rashaan Melvin (pictured) are both coming back from injuries in 2014 but showed promise last year. Chris Greenwood is a big body from the practice squad last year, and fourth-round pick Tray Walker has to be in the mix too. Seeing how this group is stacked on the depth chart will be a nice indicator of where the Ravens might go.
With all of the healthy players on the Ravens roster required at mandatory minicamp this week, it will give us our first true look at how the depth chart will shake out going forward. This week’s Five for Friday hits on five positions that will be in the spotlight when minicamp begins Tuesday.
Jon Meoli