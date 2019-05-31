Five for Friday: Ravens face key depth-chart decisions at mandatory minicamp

Evan Habeeb / USA Today Sports

With all of the starters but Kelechi Osemele no-showing at OTAs, the reserves on the offensive line got plenty of work. Second-year man John Urschel had some time at center before giving way to Ryan Jensen (pictured), who is a guard/center by trade but was playing tackle this time last year. Jensen’s way onto the roster may be as the backup center behind starter Jeremy Zuttah, but knowledge that Urschel can do it might make him expendable. They will also need to find a way to keep fifth-round pick Robert Myers, so Urschel as the backup center could be more efficient. We’ll see who plays there this week, though.