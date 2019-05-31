Five For Friday: Ranking the Orioles outfielders not named Jones
Even with manager Buck Showalter deploying each of them in spots that help both the players and the team, it’s clear the Orioles have a few too many outfielders. Or at the very least, they have a lot of moving parts at the position that need to be sorted through. So let’s do that.
For the sake of not wasting a spot on him, Adam Jones is clearly the most valuable outfielder on the team, and maybe their best overall player. But since you and I know that, we’ll omit him and make this week’s Five for Friday a ranking of the Orioles' corner-outfield depth.