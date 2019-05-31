Five for Friday: Orioles who could play in any era

Acquired before the 1966 season in one of the most lopsided deals in baseball history, Robinson slugged the Orioles to the World Series that year and another in 1970. In his first season in Baltimore, he hit for the Triple Crown and was named American League MVP. His 586 career home runs rank ninth all-time and he retired 57 hits shy of 3,000. This guy could have crushed baseballs in the middle of an Orioles lineup in any era.

You knew Cal was going to be on this list. Baseball's "Ironman," Ripken was a throwback who refused to take a day off. He was a solid defender, winning two Gold Glove Awards during his Hall of Fame career. And he revolutionized the shortstop position, hitting 431 home runs and piling up 3,184 hits in his 21 seasons with the Orioles. Ripken is one of the truly iconic players in baseball history, not just in Baltimore.

Friday's home opener at Camden Yards marks the 60th home opener in Baltimore since the Orioles came to town in 1954. With a rich history of three World Series titles and several Hall of Fame players, the Orioles trotted out many fine players in Opening Days past. Which of those players could transcend all eras and be difference-makers whether the year was 1954, 1983 or 2013? Before heading to the ballpark for another Opening Day, Matt Vensel identifies five of them in this week's Five for Friday.