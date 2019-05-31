Five for Friday: Orioles who could play in any era
Friday's home opener at Camden Yards marks the 60th home opener in Baltimore since the Orioles came to town in 1954. With a rich history of three World Series titles and several Hall of Fame players, the Orioles trotted out many fine players in Opening Days past. Which of those players could transcend all eras and be difference-makers whether the year was 1954, 1983 or 2013? Before heading to the ballpark for another Opening Day, Matt Vensel identifies five of them in this week's Five for Friday.