Five for Friday: Reasons to believe the Orioles' magic will continue

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

The Orioles were historically great in one-run games a season ago, going 29-9, the best mark in baseball history. Are the Orioles going to be able to replicate that in 2013? It is highly unlikely. But their experiences from those tight games and the confidence they gained, especially from winning many meaningful games during the playoff push, has to linger this season, at least a little bit. The core of last year's team is back, and it will be less likely to crumble in critical spots after last season's successes.