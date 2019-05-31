Five for Friday: Orioles' late-inning wins in 2014

The Orioles bullpen held strong with three shutout innings against Kansas City before a combination of comic fielding by the Royals and a clutch Nick Markakis single gave the Orioles a late-inning win. It was the only win of the series for the O's.

Matt Wieters mercifully ended the Orioles' marathon Thursday with a walk-off home run off Pirates reliever Stolmy Pimentel to send the bleary-eyed fans left at Camden Yards home happy. The Orioles overcame a 4-0 deficit and the bullpen held Pittsburgh to one run in 5 1/3 innings to aid the comeback.

Surprise, surprise. Buck Showalter's Orioles, as they have since the manager arrived, have been leaving themselves plenty of work to do in the late innings. But with the season just a month old, the Orioles already have a healthy (if you don't value sleep or stress-free living) collection of late-inning wins. This week's Five for Friday highlights five of those wins.

By Jon Meoli, The Baltimore Sun