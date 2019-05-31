Five for Friday: Observations from the first set of Ravens OTAs

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Don’t look at me if you’re looking for someone to dispute John Harbaugh’s impassioned defense of his quarterback, Joe Flacco. Flacco’s coming off a career year and might — just might — have the most potential around him as he’s ever had. But between the crop of undrafted rookies, Perriman, and more reps for wide receivers Kamar Aiken and Marlon Brown, Flacco has work to do to get on the same page with them.
Steve Smith said he was on the same page as his quarterback, and it looked to be the case Thursday. But Flacco, more than anyone else, is someone who can’t best be judged in a situation like this.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun
It certainly didn’t help that three of the Ravens’ top offensive rookies — wide receiver Breshad Perriman, tight end Maxx Williams, and running back Buck Allen — were absent from Thursday’s open minicamp session because of an NFLPA event in Los Angeles, but the rookies clearly showed a learning curve still exists. Defensive tackle Carl Davis got some push on the defensive front, but it’s always hard to gauge a position like that when it’s not full contact. Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, too, got a lot of reps, and had an interception to show for it, but he’s just getting his feet wet.
Perhaps because last year’s class did so much, and produced a Pro Bowler in linebacker C.J. Mosley, expectations are high. But it will be interesting to see who, if anyone, from this class can grow into that.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
With a whole two hours of watching players without pads play football under my belt, it’s time to draw sweeping conclusions about what I saw. This week’s Five for Friday hits on five storylines, observations, and other notes from Thursday’s open practice as part of the Ravens’ first set of OTAs.
Jon Meoli