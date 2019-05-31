Five for Friday: Observations from the first set of Ravens OTAs

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

Don’t look at me if you’re looking for someone to dispute John Harbaugh’s impassioned defense of his quarterback, Joe Flacco. Flacco’s coming off a career year and might — just might — have the most potential around him as he’s ever had. But between the crop of undrafted rookies, Perriman, and more reps for wide receivers Kamar Aiken and Marlon Brown, Flacco has work to do to get on the same page with them.

Steve Smith said he was on the same page as his quarterback, and it looked to be the case Thursday. But Flacco, more than anyone else, is someone who can’t best be judged in a situation like this.