Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Sports

Five for Friday: Observations from the first set of Ravens OTAs

With a whole two hours of watching players without pads play football under my belt, it’s time to draw sweeping conclusions about what I saw. This week’s Five for Friday hits on five storylines, observations, and other notes from Thursday’s open practice as part of the Ravens’ first set of OTAs.

Jon Meoli
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°