Five for Friday: Most amazing things about Orioles first baseman Chris Davis' season

Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun

Power has never been a question for Davis, who has hit towering home runs at every level, from high school to the big leagues. But I'm sure that few baseball insiders believed he would be batting .337 as the Orioles neared the midway point of the season. After all, his career high for batting average was .285 in 80 games as a rookie. Plus, Davis has been more selective; his 32 walks are five shy of his career high. The home runs get the headlines, and rightfully so, but Davis has become a much better hitter overall.