Five for Friday: Most amazing things about Orioles first baseman Chris Davis' season
Chris Davis has been the talk of baseball, becoming a household name by blasting homers as if he were some kind of baseball-crushing creature from another galaxy. His numbers have been out of this world. Davis is in the top 2 in the American League in batting average, home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS, and he is fourth in runs scored. In short, the Orioles first baseman's breakout season has been amazing, and in this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel lists the five most amazing things about it.