Nick Lisi / AP

Artis, who left Dunbar before his junior year, is having his best season for the Panthers. The senior is second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in points per game with 20, just shy of teammate Michael Young (20.8). Artis, at 6 feet 7, 215 pounds, has also taken on the role of point guard after the graduation of four-year starter James Robinson, averaging a team-high 3.3 assists. Not only is he scoring more, but doing so more efficiently, especially from deep: He's making 40.4 percent of his 3-point attempts compared with 36.3 percent last season. He cracks DraftExpress' Top 100 Prospects list at No. 98, and could get a look at the next level because of his offensive ability.