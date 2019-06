The Baltimore Sun

Koch made an immediate impact after being selected 203rd overall in the 2006 draft, starting all 16 games as a rookie and placing 30 of his 86 punts inside the 20-yard line, a total good enough for fourth in the league. Koch has become a mainstay at punter for the Ravens, starting in every game since 2006. He also made key contributions in the team's 2012 Super Bowl win, as he booted a 61-yard free kick well into San Francisco territory, preventing a potential comeback.