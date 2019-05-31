Five for Friday: Five under-the-radar standouts at Ravens training camp

Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

The former LSU Tiger never truly broke out in a backfield that included NFL backs Alfred Blue (Houston) and Jeremy Hill (Cincinnati) plus future pro Leonard Fournette, but averaged 7.3 yards per carry as a junior and 5.1 as a senior. He has shown himself to be a hard, low-to-the-ground runner with burst and vision through the early portion of camp, and had a touchdown run on Saturday that still ranks as one of the best of camp. With Justin Forsett, Lorenzo Taliaferro, and Buck Allen seemingly entrenched in the top three spots at running back, Magee seems to be battling for consideration with last year’s undrafted running back, Fitzgerald Toussaint.