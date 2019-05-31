Five for Friday: Five under-the-radar standouts at Ravens training camp
Joe Flacco remains a good quarterback. Steve Smith Sr. is still the Raven’s best wide receiver by a wide margin. Justin Forsett is the top running back. Elvis Dumervil and Terrell Suggs will probably get sacks. There are some things you don’t need to dig terribly deep to figure out at training camp. Others require a bit more examination, but are no less true. This week’s Five for Friday hits on five players you might not be hearing much about who have put on strong showings through the first week of training camp.