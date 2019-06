Patrick Smith / Getty Images

At 6-7 with a 5.40 ERA at the break, the Opening Day starter's first half more closely resembled his worrisome first three seasons than his run from 2012-14 that catapulted him toward ace status. The quality start is far from a mark of greatness, and Tillman has just seven through 17 starts - one more than the number of times (six) he has failed to complete five innings. Tillman has shown signs of improvement, going into the break with four earned runs in 17 2/3 innings over his past three starts. That lowered his ERA more than a half-run from 6.22.