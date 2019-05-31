Five for Friday: Best Ravens draft picks outside the first round
We know about the Ravens' success finding stars in the first round of the NFL draft. That long list includes Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden, Terrell Suggs, Peter Boulware, Chris McAlister and Joe Flacco. But the Ravens and general manager Ozzie Newsome have also found standout players after the first round of the draft. With the final six rounds of the 2013 NFL draft set to go down this weekend, blogger and reporter Matt Vensel lists the five best players the Ravens have drafted after the first round of the NFL draft.