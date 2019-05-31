Five for Friday: Best Ravens draft picks outside the first round

The Ravens drafted Lardarius Webb, a relative unknown, out of small-school Nicholls State in the third round of the 2009 draft. He contributed as a kick returner in his rookie year, and after recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in 2009, Webb was being hailed as one of the NFL's top young corners. He blew out his other knee last season, but the Ravens expect him to be back to his old self eventually.

In the fourth round of the 2003 draft, the same year the Ravens drafted Terrell Suggs and Kyle Boller, they picked Johnson. The Alabama product became a regular in the starting lineup in 2005, quickly becoming a fan favorite with his gritty play and tough-guy looks and sound bites. While Johnson never made it to the Pro Bowl, he was often mentioned as one of the most underrated players in the league.

We know about the Ravens' success finding stars in the first round of the NFL draft. That long list includes Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden, Terrell Suggs, Peter Boulware, Chris McAlister and Joe Flacco. But the Ravens and general manager Ozzie Newsome have also found standout players after the first round of the draft. With the final six rounds of the 2013 NFL draft set to go down this weekend, blogger and reporter Matt Vensel lists the five best players the Ravens have drafted after the first round of the NFL draft.