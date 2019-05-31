Five for Friday: Best All-Star "sideshow" events

USA Today Sports

Even if you aren't a big hockey fan, there are aspects of the NHL's pre-All-Star festivities that make for enjoyable viewing. The hardest shot competition is fun, and I was always a fan of the accuracy event, where players shoot pucks at each corner of the net to break plates set up as targets. When you toss in the modified shootout thing they do, I'd rather spend a couple hours watching this with a few Labatts than tune into the actual All-Star Game. But I'll admit it's not an event I mark on my calendar each year.