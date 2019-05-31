Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Sports

Five for Friday: Best All-Star "sideshow" events

Baltimore Sun Orioles editor David Selig is pinch hitting for Matt Vensel in this week's "Five For Friday." With Chris Davis' much anticipated Home Run Derby appearance coming up Monday night, he ranks his top five All-Star "sideshow" events.
