Five for Friday: Top free-agent priorities for the Ravens

Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun

This might not be a popular choice for the top priority behind Joe Flacco, but if Ray Lewis was the heart of the Ravens defense, Ed Reed is its soul. At 34, Reed's best days are behind him, but while he can be a liability when ball-carriers head in his direction, he still made an impact in coverage last season. And the Ravens would benefit from keeping his voice in the locker room. The challenge will be finding the right price. If they can keep Reed around with a reasonable one- or two-year deal, the Ravens have to bring him back.