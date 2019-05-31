Five for Friday: Top free-agent priorities for the Ravens
NFL free agency is set to begin on March 12. As is usually the case, the Ravens are expected to prioritize re-signing their own players before tip-toeing into the free-agent waters. Quarterback Joe Flacco is the first domino obviously, and the rest of their free agents fall into line after that. So who should stay and who should go? In this week's Five for Friday -- yes, it's back -- blogger and reporter Matt Vensel ranks, in order, the five Ravens free agents the team should prioritize based on team need, cost and productivity.