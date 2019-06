Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

The thought of seeing this former Pittsburgh Steelers sack specialist and head-hunter in purple may make Ravens fans cringe, but the outside linebacker could help the Ravens replace some of the pass-rush production that Paul Kruger took with him to Cleveland. Harrison had just six sacks in an injury-riddled 2012 season and will be 35 in May, but the Ravens don't need him to be an every-down player because they have Terrell Suggs and Courtney Upshaw. As a situational pass rusher, Harrison may have some juice left.