Five for Friday: Orioles who could elevate their play in 2013

Christopher T. Assaf, Baltimore Sun

Davis led the Orioles with 33 homers and 85 RBIs last season, and I'm certainly not balking at that kind of production at the plate. But Davis admits he didn't put in enough work at first base last spring. He committed four errors in 38 games at first and only played one game there after May 28. This time around, Davis, who is penciled in as the Opening Day starter at first base, hopes to get back to the caliber of defense he displayed as he rose in the Texas Rangers' minor league system and was considered to be a reliable infielder.