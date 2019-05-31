Five for Friday: A look at the top battles in Ravens training camp
Believe it or not, the start of Ravens training camp is suddenly just a few days away. Soon, in these steamy days of summer, dozens of large men will be competing for roster spots, playing time and, for some, the chance to be in the starting lineup. Whether the coaches will admit it or not, most of the starting spots are settled. But there are a few still up for grabs. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel lists five heated position battles we will be keeping an eye on training camp.