Five for Friday: 5 reasons for Ravens optimism

The Ravens got two of their best players back Thursday night. Lardarius Webb (pictured), their top cornerback, played in a game -- albeit an exhibition -- for the first time since tearing his ACL last season. He didn't play a ton and got beaten for a couple of receptions, but having him back on the field will be a boost for the defense. Marshal Yanda, the team's Pro Bowl right guard, returned after offseason shoulder surgery. The offensive line struggled in his return, but the unit will be much better off with him out on the field.

The first-team defense had a disappointing performance against the Atlanta Falcons last week. The Falcons ran the ball on them, Julio Jones got the better of Jimmy Smith and the Falcons scored 13 points in just over a quarter. But the Ravens tightened up against the Panthers, particularly against the run. The Panthers averaged just 3.1 yards per carry and the Ravens also held them to just 98 passing yards. With the season opener just a couple of weeks away, it looks like the Baltimore defense has started to gel.

For a second straight game, the Ravens' starters got outplayed by their opponents. In Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers, turnovers and big plays did them in as the Panthers scored four return touchdowns, three of them with the first-teamers on the field. It's the preseason, so there shouldn't be too much doom and gloom in Baltimore. But in case you are in need of some silver linings, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel gives fans five reasons to be optimistic in this week's Five for Friday.