Five for Friday: 5 reasons for Ravens optimism

For a second straight game, the Ravens' starters got outplayed by their opponents. In Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers, turnovers and big plays did them in as the Panthers scored four return touchdowns, three of them with the first-teamers on the field. It's the preseason, so there shouldn't be too much doom and gloom in Baltimore. But in case you are in need of some silver linings, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel gives fans five reasons to be optimistic in this week's Five for Friday.