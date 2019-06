Doug Kapustin, MCT

Suggs has bounced back after an injury-marred 2012 season and has resembled the player that was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. Suggs has been the team's best all-around defender, ranking fifth in the league with eight sacks and second among Ravens with 53 tackles. If he keeps it up, he will be in the mix for DPOY again, but he should also be considered for Comeback Player of the Year.