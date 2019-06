Handout / HANDOUT

Canton native Chris Malczewski, 33, with fellow fisherman Kyle Gabriele, 29, of Baltimore, bought his first boat when he was 16 and has been competing in Fishing League Worldwide tournaments for six years. This year, he is currently in 29th place among boaters in the Northeast division of the Bass Fishing League, hoping to be among 50 who qualify for the regional tournament in October.