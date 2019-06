If you have read these power rankings before, you know I am not sold on Alex Smith. They have a great defense and a productive running game, but you can't win without your quarterback making downfield throws.

The Chargers benefited from the Ravens and Dolphins collapsing down the stretch, but they barely beat the second-string Chiefs to get in. They have a great turnaround story but no real chance of winning it all.

Then there were 12. The regular season is over, leaving a dozen teams with playoff hopes. But for some teams, those hopes are more legitimate than others. In his final edition of his NFL power rankings in 2013, Matt Vensel ranks the 12 playoff teams based on the likelihood they will win the Super Bowl.