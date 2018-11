Don Feria / AP

Size: 6 feet 3, 215 pounds

2018 stats (eight games): 47 catches, 743 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns

Pro Football Weekly says: "If you draft Lamar Jackson, you need to give him a jump-ball target. The Ravens already have a deep threat in John Brown, who is playing his way into an extension, and a stable full of intriguing tight ends and backs. That’s a great start, but Arcega-Whiteside could be exactly what this offense needs … for whenever Jackson takes over for Joe Flacco. The Cardinal receiver just outleaps people for the ball and makes plays after the catch."