Cockeysville's Billy Busko defying age in triathlons

Cockeysville's Billy Busko, 51, has done enough research and work to develop into one of the top triathletes for his age level. Last Sunday, he finished first among men ages 50 to 54 and 41st overall among the 4,000 amateurs in the New York City Triathlon, completing the race in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 1 second. It was the fourth consecutive year he won his age group.