Brooks Robinson Collection items for auction

Courtesy Heritage Auctions

1964 American League Most Valuable Player Award from The Brooks Robinson Collection. If there is any downside to unequivocal fame as the greatest fielding third baseman in Major League history, it is the shadow thrown over any offensive achievements by the enormity of that reputation. But in 1964, the Human Vacuum Cleaner made the baseball world stand up and take notice of his Louisville Slugger, posting the greatest hitting season of his twenty-two Major League campaigns. Robinson's 118 runs batted in set the high water mark for all American Leaguers in 1964, with a .317 average, twenty-eight home runs and sixty-six extra base hits all career-bests for the Orioles legend. His defensive play was as predictable as his batting production was brilliant, leading all Junior Circuit third sackers in fielding percentage (.972), putouts (153), assists (327) and double plays (40). Few players in baseball history have ever manufactured a single season of such complete dominance in all facets of the game. Though Mickey Mantle and the New York Yankees would claim the American League flag this year, the Commerce Comet managed only two first-place votes in Most Valuable Player balloting to Robinson's eighteen, directing the glorious hardware proudly presented here to the hero of Baltimore. Robinson would earn ten top-twenty finishes in MVP voting during his Hall of Fame career, but this represents his sole victory, arguably the most significant relic fromThe Brooks Robinson Collection. The design will be familiar to any true baseball fan, a black wooden circle (16" diameter) affixed with an octagonal metal plaque announcing, "Kenesaw Mountain Landis Memorial Baseball Award." The eponymous Commissioner directs his stern gaze from the center, amidst further text reporting the terms: "Most Valuable Player, American League, Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles, 1964." An emblem of the Baseball Writers Association of America is affixed at the six o'cloc