(Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Sports Best of Preakness Week 2021 | photos May 17, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Now that Preakness 2021 is in the books, here is a look back at some of our favorite photos from the week. Pimlico Race Course Pimlico Race Course get ready for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes as horses continue to train and workers set up the track in preparation for the race. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Ram Preakness entry Ram gets a bath after working out on the Pimlico track Tuesday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Preakness week Robert Taylor the huntsman for the Goshen Hunt Club leads the hounds down the track at Pimlico Race Course. Pimlico hill be hosting the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Day Carol Cedeno takes of the one of the many pairs of goggles that are worn during the race on Preakness Day ay Pimlico Race Course. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Fashion Amy Castillo, Bel Air, wears a hat trimmed with peacock and black iridescent feathers she had made at Dee's in Louisville, KY. Castillo has been attending the Preakness Stakes for 27 years. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Preakness week Lana Rae of Baltimore at Pimlico on Friday afternoon as Pimlico Race Course gets ready for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes on Saturday. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Stakes 2021 Jockeys make their way onto the Pimlico race track for the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes. (Karl Merton Ferron) Race day runway Fashionable race goers cross the turf track to the Pimlico Infield on Preakness Saturday. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Preakness 2021 Kimberley McGill of Marriotsville (left) and LinMarie Garsee of Hampstead TX, who both deliver quilts to WWII veterans (Quilts For Vets), watch race horses pass at Preakness 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Gallorette Stakes Horses burst from the gate at the start of the Gallorette Stakes, the 6th race of the day at the 2021 Preakness weekend at Pimlico Race Course. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Rombauer wins the 2021 Preakness Stakes Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Preakness 2021 Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Preakness 146 at Pimlico Race Course Chelle Thomas of Jacksonville Beach, FL wears a green fascinator to her first Preakness during 2021 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course Sat., May 15, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2021. Rombauer with jockey Flavien Prat onboard wins the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Fashion Colin McBride, Milwaukee, WI, cheers as Somelikeithotbrown ridden by Jose L. Ortiz wins the 12th race. McBride also attended the Kentucky Derby. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes Cousins Will Rich, of D.C., from left, Erica Williams, of Bowie, and Enjoli Nelson, of Houston, Tx., get together for their 10th Prerakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Rombauer wins 2021 Preakness Rombauer, on the outside, trailed Midnight Bourbon (center) and Medina Spirit coming out of the last turn. Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past the two in the final stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Rombauer wins 2021 Preakness Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes. (KENNETH K. LAM/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Stakes 2021 Jockey Flavien Prat guided Rombauer past Midnight Bourbon and a fading Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Rapper 2 Chainz Rapper 2 Chainz poses with the Woodlawn Vase before going on stage for his concert in the 2021 Preakness infield. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Fashion Race goers enjoy a concert by 2 Chainz at the 146th Preakness Stakes on May 15, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Medina Spirit Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entry Medina Spirit races his shadow as he runs on the Pimlico track during a workout Thursday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Day A horse is walked around the paddock before the 6th race of the day. Preakness 2021 at Pimlico Race Course for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (in purple) is greeted as he arrives to the Pimlico Infield on Preakness Saturday. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Preakness 146 at Pimlico Race Course Horses run toward the finish line in the Maryland Sprint Stakes as seen through a tarp covering that hides the dilapidated grandstand that has been condemned for future demolition during 2021 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course Sat., May 15, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Preakness 146 at Pimlico Race Course Adianez Acosta and Jdianez Acosta, 10 of West Virginia during 2021 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course Sat., May 15, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) 2021 Preakness Jockey Johan Rosado lays in the dirt after falling off horse Market Cap out of the gate in the first race on Preakness Saturday. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Day Market Cap runs without it's jockey in the first race after the jockey fell off at the starting gate. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Preakness 146 at Pimlico Race Course Rombauer (6), ridden by Flavien Prat beats Midnight Bourbon (5), ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., winning the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Sat., May 15, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Rombauer wins 2021 Preakness Peter Grau, of Baltimore, (in blue) and Jon Venditti, of Connecticut, celebrate after realizing their bet on Rombauer just paid off in the 2021 Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Day Keith Asmussen congratulates jockey, Ricardo Santana after Santana win the 3rd race of the day on Preakness Day ay Pimlico Race Course. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Week 2021 D. Wayne Lukas is the trainer for Ram, who is scheduled to run in the Preakness Stakes. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Day Crystal Watkins Johansson of Baltimore cheers during the 7th race of the day with her husband Nick at Pimlico Race Course on Preakness Day 2021. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Day Eleanor Albert of Ruxton sports a patriotic Maryland flag mask at Preakness 2021 at Pimlico Race Course Saturday. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Preakness 2021 Donald Joy, here at his first Preakness Stakes, watches the starting gates at Pimlico Race Course before the horses take off. (Ulysses Mu–oz/Baltimore Sun) 2021 Preakness Fashionable hats are a staple in the grandstands at Preakness 2021. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Preakness week Dawn Eflein of Ashville, North Carolina has been coming to watch Preakness for the last 20 years. She said, " I am happy to be doing something that feels like normal." Pimlico Race Course get sready for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Rombauer Preakness entry Rombauer runs on the Pimlico track during a workout Thursday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Pimlico Race Course Rombauer is escorted back to the barn after a morning work out at Pimlico Race Course as the horses continue to prepare for the 146th Preakness Stakes. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Preakness 2021 Edgar Gallegos was named the Pimlico Backstretch Worker of the Year for 2020. He is pictured with King Bubble, one of the many horse he works with at Pimlico. Gallegos, 27, is a native of Mexico who has worked in the racing industry for about eight years at Maryland tracks. His dad was instrumental in getting him involved in the racing industry, and his whole family now works in Maryland. His brother and cousin also work as grooms in Pimlico. Preakness Fashion People look out from a bacony of the Stronach Group tent at the 146th Preakness. May 15, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) 2021 Preakness Fashionable hats are a staple in the grandstands at Preakness 2021. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2021. Jim Janssen, left, of Gaithersburg, and his father Jeremy, of Hendersonville, NC., pose for picture with Charde Ivey, janitorial superviser at Pimlico Race Course on Preakness Day May 15, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Preakness Day Bill Stinson of Annapolis enjoys the afternoon at Pimlico Race Course for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) Pimlico sunset The sun sets behind the Pimlico grandstands as preparations are underway for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes on May 15. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)