Five for Friday: Best closers in Orioles history

If Orioles closer Jim Johnson converts his next save opportunity, he will stretch his regular-season save streak to 35 consecutive successful save opportunities and move him out of a tie with Randy Myers for the longest streak in franchise history. With all of his success over the past season and a half, Johnson has entered our conversation about the best closers in Orioles history. In this week's Five for Friday, blogger and reporter Matt Vensel listed his five top O's closers (in chronological order).