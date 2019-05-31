Five for Friday: Best closers in Orioles history

Baltimore Sun file photo

Wilhelm does not have the impressive single-season save numbers of some of the other guys on the list, but he has the most wins for a reliever in major league history, and in his prime, the knuckleballer was borderline unhittable -- and uncatchable. His knuckleball fluttered so much, Orioles manager Paul Richards had to develop an oversized mitt for his catchers. He pitched until he was 49 and picked up 227 saves, 40 with the Orioles, in his 21 seasons. Wilhelm was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985.