Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Sports

Baseball power rankings for June 23

After two American League East teams returned last week, more are back this week. Has the Orioles’ hot stretch been enough to make them one of the lucky 10? As always, these rankings are completely subjective, and yet objectively correct.

Jon Meoli
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°