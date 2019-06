Colin E. Braley / Associated Press

Last we checked in with the Royals, the rotation spot of right-hander Yordano Ventura was in question. That day, Ventura was sent to the minors to make room for Jason Vargas, who promptly hurt his elbow and needs Tommy John surgery. So Ventura came up and they used some of their bevy of pitching prospects to rent Johnny Cueto, a legitimate ace who could make a return trip to the ALCS a reality.