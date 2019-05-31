Baltimore Sun's Final NFL Mock Draft

Kim Klement, USA Today Sports
Texans general manager Rick Smith has done a nice job of masking his intentions regarding the first overall pick and attempted to create trade interest, but he won't pass up perhaps one of the most talented defensive players to enter the league since Lawrence Taylor. Between Clowney and J.J. Watt, quarterbacks should be wary. The Texans can always grab a quarterback in the second round.
The Rams know they can obtain wide receivers with first-round grades early in the second round, so they opt for a mauling blocking presence with their first pick. Robinson is a true road-grader who should inject toughness into the Rams' offense. Close call between Robinson and Jake Matthews.
Draft night is fast approaching. Here is The Sun's fifth and final mock draft of the offseason. Reporter Aaron Wilson projects the 32 first-round picks based on team needs and the talents of each prospect in what's shaping up as a deep draft class.