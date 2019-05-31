Baltimore Sun NFL Mock Draft 4.0

The Rams know they can obtain wide receivers with first-round grades early in the second round, so they opt for a mauling blocking presence with their first pick. Robinson is a true road-grader who should inject toughness into the Rams' offense.

Texans general manager Rick Smith has done a nice job of masking his intentions for the first overall pick, but he won't pass up perhaps one of the most talented defensive players to enter the league since Lawrence Taylor. Between Clowney and J.J. Watt, quarterbacks should be wary.

Now that the bulk of the significant free agent signings have concluded, the remaining needs of NFL teams have crystallized heading into the NFL draft. Here is The Sun's fourth mock draft of the offseason and the second from reporter Aaron Wilson. He projects the 32 first-round picks based on team needs and the talents of each prospect in what's shaping up as a deep draft class.