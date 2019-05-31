Which season-ending injury in Baltimore was the worst?
Tight end Dennis Pitta left Ravens fans heartbroken on Sunday when his surgically repaired hip failed him on a screen pass, and a second dislocated right hip put him out for the season. It was a devastating moment, but we've had a few of those this year. All injuries are impossibly hard for those who suffer them and their families to deal with, but for the sake of comparison, this week's Five for Friday ranks the five hardest season-ending injuries for Baltimore's teams to cope with this year. -- Jon Meoli