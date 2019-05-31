Which season-ending injury in Baltimore was the worst?

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun photo

Watching the Orioles try to find a serviceable third baseman, which is to say one who both comes to the plate with more than a banjo in his hands and hasn't had his glove dipped in cement without him knowing, has proven difficult since Machado went out. Machado was rounding into form as one of the best third basemen in the game, and it sure wouldn't hurt to have him heading into the postseason.