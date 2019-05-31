Imagining the Ravens as a World Cup soccer team

It was impossible not to include Koch in the team, and I put him at right back to take advantage of his athleticism on the flank. A high school soccer player, Koch will provide some experience on a back line that will be light on it, though strong in other aspects.

I went with athleticism and instincts over everything else for this important spot on the pitch. Smith, at 6-foot-2, is average sized for a goalkeeper, but here's hoping that his first step and vision make up for what he might lack in size. Because let's face it: playing goalie on a soccer team full of people who don't play soccer will not be easy.

There's a ton of value in being out at Ravens minicamp and OTAs, believe me. But as my mind wandered last week towards the World Cup action I was missing to be there, I started to envision what the men before me would look like as a soccer team. After consulting with various Ravens beat writers who refused to be identified by name in relation to this top-level journalism, here is my Baltimore Ravens starting XI. The team will line up in a 4-5-1, just like the U.S. did in Monday's draw with Portugal. We'll see how it goes.

By Jon Meoli, The Baltimore Sun