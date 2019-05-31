Imagining the Ravens as a World Cup soccer team
There's a ton of value in being out at Ravens minicamp and OTAs, believe me. But as my mind wandered last week towards the World Cup action I was missing to be there, I started to envision what the men before me would look like as a soccer team. After consulting with various Ravens beat writers who refused to be identified by name in relation to this top-level journalism, here is my Baltimore Ravens starting XI. The team will line up in a 4-5-1, just like the U.S. did in Monday's draw with Portugal. We'll see how it goes.
By Jon Meoli, The Baltimore Sun
