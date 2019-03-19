Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for April 13, 2015

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

There was one big hole in the overall offensive attack last week. The Orioles had a 16-inning span against the Tampa Bay Rays in which the lineup simply went to sleep, but the rest of the week featured positive performances from all over the position roster. Adam Jones is off to a strong start, batting .381 with two homers and seven RBI. Newcomer Travis Snider is leading the team with a .389 average and has driving in six runs. Jonathan Schoop already has a couple of homers. If the O’s can get Manny Machado going, they’ll be firing on almost all cylinders. The .241 combined batting average isn’t going to knock your socks off, but the O’s ranked ninth in the majors in on-base percentage through the first week and fifth in slugging percentage.