Baltimore area athletes to watch in 2014

No Raven will be more under the microscope in 2014 than Rice, who has vowed to re-dedicate himself and come back to training camp in the best shape of his career. Rice is coming off a season where he battled injuries and finished with just 660 yards rushing, which ranked 30th in the NFL. Considered one of the game's best all-purpose backs and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, Rice will turn 27 later this month, but he is suddenly facing questions about how much he has left in the tank. He can quiet all that talk, help solidify his future with the Ravens and cure many of the team's offensive woes with a strong 2014. -- Jeff Zrebiec, Ravens Beat Reporter
Gausman had a rocky welcome to the big leagues last season when he struggled as a starter, but he still showed the promise that makes him one of the Orioles' most coveted prospects. He started fulfilling that promise when he moved to the bullpen in late June. He eventually became a go-to late-inning arm for the Orioles by the end of the season. As a reliever, he held opposing hitters to a .205 batting average and a recorded a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Gausman, who turned 23 on Monday, will have the opportunity to compete for a rotation spot this spring. And if he makes the jump the Orioles hope he will this season, the club's 2014 season is much better for it, especially with fellow top pitching prospect Dylan Bundy likely out until near midseason recovering from Tommy John surgery. Gausman is expected to play a big role in the Orioles' future -- and with their rotation in need of a boost. they might need that impact now more than ever. -- Eduardo A. Encina, Orioles Beat Reporter
It's a new year, which means there will undoubtedly be new stars, new storylines and new questions for every team we follow. To start thinking about what 2014 will bring, we asked our sports writers and editors to each pick one athlete to watch in the coming year. It could be someone poised for a breakout season, someone moving into a more important role, or someone who will be under a sharper microscope. Here's how our staffers responded.