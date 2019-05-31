Baltimore area athletes to watch in 2014

Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun

Gausman had a rocky welcome to the big leagues last season when he struggled as a starter, but he still showed the promise that makes him one of the Orioles' most coveted prospects. He started fulfilling that promise when he moved to the bullpen in late June. He eventually became a go-to late-inning arm for the Orioles by the end of the season. As a reliever, he held opposing hitters to a .205 batting average and a recorded a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Gausman, who turned 23 on Monday, will have the opportunity to compete for a rotation spot this spring. And if he makes the jump the Orioles hope he will this season, the club's 2014 season is much better for it, especially with fellow top pitching prospect Dylan Bundy likely out until near midseason recovering from Tommy John surgery. Gausman is expected to play a big role in the Orioles' future -- and with their rotation in need of a boost. they might need that impact now more than ever. -- Eduardo A. Encina, Orioles Beat Reporter