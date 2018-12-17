Sports

Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Dec. 17, 2018

By

Boys basketball

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. St. Frances

11-1

1

2. Mount Saint Joseph

9-1

2

3. Patterson

3-0

3

4. Poly

2-2

4

5. Dulaney

2-0

5

6. New Town

3-0

7

7. Lake Clifton

5-0

8

8. Boys’ Latin

9-3

6

9. Old Mill

3-0

9

10. McDonogh

5-2

10

11. Annapolis Area Christian

7-1

12

12. C. Milton Wright

4-0

14

13. Wilde Lake

3-0

14. Atholton

3-0

15

15. Broadneck

4-0

Other teams considered: Dunbar (2-2), Gerstell (5-4), Gilman (3-3), Liberty (3-0), Milford Mill (3-1), Oakland Mills (3-1), St. Vincent Pallotti (5-6)

 

Girls basketball

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. St. Frances

3-0

1

2. Roland Park

8-0

2

3. McDonogh

4-2

3

4. Poly

`4-1

5

5. Howard

4-0

6

6. St. Vincent Pallotti

7-0

7. Western

3-0

9

8. Chesapeake-AA

4-0

9. South River

2-0

10

10. Oakland Mills

4-0

11. Severna Park

3-0

12

12. John Carroll

3-2

11

13. Pikesville

2-0

13

14. Coppin Academy

4-1

14

15. Mount de Sales

6-2

15

Other teams considered: Arundel (3-1), Catonsville (1-2), City (1-1) Old Mill (2-1), Reservoir (2-1), St. Paul’s (6-0)

 

Wrestling

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Mount Saint Joseph

5-0

1

2. McDonogh

2-2

2

3. Archbishop Spalding

5-1

3

4. St. Paul’s

0-4

4

5. Glenelg

10-0

5

6. Loyola Blakefield

6-1

6

7. Dunbar

2-0

7

8. Hammond

11-0

8

9. Bel Air

9-1

13

10. Sparrows Point

11-0

11

11. South River

4-1

9

12. Old Mill

11-3

10

13. Owings Mills

8-3

12

14. C. Milton Wright

2-0

14

15. South Carroll

2-2

15

Other teams considered: Atholton (7-4), Broadneck (6-4), Hereford (8-2), Mount Hebron (7-5), Oakland Mills (8-3), River Hill (8-3), Winters Mill (4-4)

 

Boys indoor track

No. School

Prev.

1. Calvert Hall

1

2. Century

2

3. Dulaney

3

4. Gilman

4

5. Reservoir

5

6. South River

6

7. Loyola Blakefield

7

8. Howard

8

9. McDonogh

9

10. Severna Park

10

Other teams considered: Archbishop Spalding, Arundel, Centennial, Dunbar, Hereford, Liberty

 

Girls indoor track

No. School

Prev.

1. Mount de Sales

1

2. Severna Park

2

3. River Hill

3

4. Maryvale

4

5. Franklin

5

6. McDonogh

6

7. Hereford

7

8. Mervo

8

9. South Carroll

9

10. Howard

10

Other teams considered: Atholton, Century, City, Digital Harbor, Glenelg Country, Notre Dame Prep

 

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

