Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Dec. 17, 2018

Boys basketball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. St. Frances
11-1
1
2. Mount Saint Joseph
9-1
2
3. Patterson
3-0
3
4. Poly
2-2
4
5. Dulaney
2-0
5
6. New Town
3-0
7
7. Lake Clifton
5-0
8
8. Boys’ Latin
9-3
6
9. Old Mill
3-0
9
10. McDonogh
5-2
10
11. Annapolis Area Christian
7-1
12
12. C. Milton Wright
4-0
14
13. Wilde Lake
3-0
—
14. Atholton
3-0
15
15. Broadneck
4-0
—
Other teams considered: Dunbar (2-2), Gerstell (5-4), Gilman (3-3), Liberty (3-0), Milford Mill (3-1), Oakland Mills (3-1), St. Vincent Pallotti (5-6)
Girls basketball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. St. Frances
3-0
1
2. Roland Park
8-0
2
3. McDonogh
4-2
3
4. Poly
`4-1
5
5. Howard
4-0
6
6. St. Vincent Pallotti
7-0
—
7. Western
3-0
9
8. Chesapeake-AA
4-0
—
9. South River
2-0
10
10. Oakland Mills
4-0
—
11. Severna Park
3-0
12
12. John Carroll
3-2
11
13. Pikesville
2-0
13
14. Coppin Academy
4-1
14
15. Mount de Sales
6-2
15
Other teams considered: Arundel (3-1), Catonsville (1-2), City (1-1) Old Mill (2-1), Reservoir (2-1), St. Paul’s (6-0)
Wrestling
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Mount Saint Joseph
5-0
1
2. McDonogh
2-2
2
3. Archbishop Spalding
5-1
3
4. St. Paul’s
0-4
4
5. Glenelg
10-0
5
6. Loyola Blakefield
6-1
6
7. Dunbar
2-0
7
8. Hammond
11-0
8
9. Bel Air
9-1
13
10. Sparrows Point
11-0
11
11. South River
4-1
9
12. Old Mill
11-3
10
13. Owings Mills
8-3
12
14. C. Milton Wright
2-0
14
15. South Carroll
2-2
15
Other teams considered: Atholton (7-4), Broadneck (6-4), Hereford (8-2), Mount Hebron (7-5), Oakland Mills (8-3), River Hill (8-3), Winters Mill (4-4)
Boys indoor track
No. School
Prev.
1. Calvert Hall
1
2. Century
2
3. Dulaney
3
4. Gilman
4
5. Reservoir
5
6. South River
6
7. Loyola Blakefield
7
8. Howard
8
9. McDonogh
9
10. Severna Park
10
Other teams considered: Archbishop Spalding, Arundel, Centennial, Dunbar, Hereford, Liberty
Girls indoor track
No. School
Prev.
1. Mount de Sales
1
2. Severna Park
2
3. River Hill
3
4. Maryvale
4
5. Franklin
5
6. McDonogh
6
7. Hereford
7
8. Mervo
8
9. South Carroll
9
10. Howard
10
Other teams considered: Atholton, Century, City, Digital Harbor, Glenelg Country, Notre Dame Prep
How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun