Chris Young / AP

.323 – The Orioles have a somewhat unlikely leader when it comes to hitting lefties—rookie outfielder Joey Rickard, who is batting .323 with a .910 OPS in 70 plate appearances against left-handers. That’s the best among qualifying Orioles, and 28th-best among qualifiers in the league. Now that he’s out of his everyday role, Rickard, who hits right-handed, is joining Nolan Reimold as a platoon outfielder who plays mostly against lefties. But Reimold, a player who is supposedly on the team because of his ability to hit lefties, has a .208 average and a .616 OPS off them this season. The Orioles don’t really have any other options, unless they want to give Ryan Flaherty (4-for-11) some left field time against lefties, or let Hyun Soo Kim have a crack at them.