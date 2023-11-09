Md. women basketball coach Chris Weller was inducted into Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame 2023 class which include race horse Northern Dancer, NBA All-Star Adrian Dantley, Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes, Ravens wide-receiver Jermaine Lewis, tennis player Harold Solomon and broadcaster Scott Garceau in a ceremony at Martin's West.

Md. women basketball coach Chris Weller was inducted into Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame 2023 class which include race horse Northern Dancer, NBA All-Star Adrian Dantley, Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes, Ravens wide-receiver Jermaine Lewis, tennis player Harold Solomon and broadcaster Scott Garceau in a ceremony at Martin's West. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

2023 Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame | PHOTOS

See photos of the 2023 Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony that took place at Martin's West.

Ravens wide-receiver Jermaine Lewis was inducted into the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame 2023 class. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Sports broadcaster Scott Garceau was inducted into the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame 2023 class in a ceremony at Martin's West on November 9, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes was inducted into the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame 2023 class. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

NBA All-Star Adrian Dantley was inducted into Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame's 2023 class in a ceremony at Martin's West. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Steve Krulevitz speaks on behalf of tennis player Harold Solomon who was inducted into the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame 2023 class. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Benny Miller, stallion division manager at Windfields Farm, talks about Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Northern Dancer during Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame 2023 induction ceremony. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

