Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

No.: 15

Position: Utility man

Birthdate: April 25, 1984

Height/weight: 5-11/185

Bats/throws: R/R

2016 stats (MIA): 13 G, .292/.292/.292, 0 2B, 0 HR, 1 RBIs

Skinny: Returns to organization that gave him most extensive chances. Provides infield depth, especially at second and short.