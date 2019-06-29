Bests and worsts of the 2015 Ravens season

Looking back on it now, the Ravens’ 2015 season seemed doomed from the outset.

There was the slew of injuries that started in training camp, continued in Week 1 with Terrell Suggs’ season-ending Achilles tendon tear, and never relented. There was the grueling early season schedule that had the Ravens on the road for five of their first seven games, and out west for four of them. There was the pattern of poor play that was evident in the preseason and never improved nearly enough for the team to challenge for a playoff berth.

After a 5-11 campaign, their worst since 2007 and the first losing season in John Harbaugh’s eight-year tenure, the Ravens face myriad questions heading into one of the most important offseasons in team history. There will be plenty of time to discuss those questions in the days, weeks and months ahead, during an offseason that will be longer than anybody anticipated.

But for now, The Baltimore Sun looks back on a season filled with too many big injuries, costly mistakes and tight losses.