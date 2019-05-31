2008 NFL draft ... the 2013 version [Pictures]

Original pick: Chris Long, DE, Virginia New pick: Duane Brown, OT, Virginia Tech There were a lot of really good offensive tackles in this draft, but the best is probably Brown (above), who was the eighth offensive tackle off the board. With better protection, Sam Bradford might be a different QB.

Original pick: Jake Long, OT, Michigan New pick: Joe Flacco, QB, Delaware The Dolphins passed on Flacco (above) and Matt Ryan to select Long, a talented but inconsistent left tackle. They have an athletic quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, but in hindsight, they could have had a Super Bowl MVP.

In April, we will reach the five-year anniversary of the 2008 NFL draft. In that draft, the Ravens grabbed the cornerstones of their offense in quarterback Joe Flacco and running back Ray Rice. That class was stocked with offensive playmakers and featured a few standouts on the offensive line. Knowing what we know now, how would the draft play out if we did it all over again? Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel is on it, rewriting history by redrafting the first round of the 2008 draft from top to bottom.