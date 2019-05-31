2008 NFL draft ... the 2013 version [Pictures]
In April, we will reach the five-year anniversary of the 2008 NFL draft. In that draft, the Ravens grabbed the cornerstones of their offense in quarterback Joe Flacco and running back Ray Rice. That class was stocked with offensive playmakers and featured a few standouts on the offensive line. Knowing what we know now, how would the draft play out if we did it all over again? Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel is on it, rewriting history by redrafting the first round of the 2008 draft from top to bottom.
